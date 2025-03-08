Hyderabad RTC Scandal: Conductor Issues Women’s ‘Mahalakshmi’ Free Ticket to Man and Charges Fees

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has emerged from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) after an RTC bus conductor allegedly issued a ‘Mahalakshmi Ticket’—a free bus pass scheme for women—to a male passenger, raising questions about misuse of the free ticket program.

The incident occurred on a TSRTC bus (registration number TS02Z0267) traveling from the Ecil area to Afzalgunj. A young male passenger, when asked for a ticket by the conductor, was instead issued a ‘Mahalakshmi’ free ticket meant exclusively for women. The conductor reportedly charged the passenger ₹30 for the ticket and claimed that the ticket machine was malfunctioning when questioned by the traveler.

The Mahalakshmi Scheme, intended to offer free bus travel for women across the city, has been widely popular and a significant initiative by the state government. However, the recent incident has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the scheme by some RTC conductors for personal gain.

RTC Conductor’s Alleged Misconduct

When the passenger questioned the conductor about issuing a women’s free bus pass to a man, the conductor allegedly responded rudely, claiming that the ticketing machine wasn’t functioning properly. The commuter’s query, which highlighted the irregularity of the issued ticket, was dismissed by the conductor without an explanation.

This incident has prompted a wave of reactions from passengers and the public, with many questionings how the system is being misused and why such actions weren’t detected earlier. Complaints have been lodged with TSRTC authorities, and an internal investigation into the conductor’s actions is underway.

Mahalakshmi Ticket Scheme

The Mahalakshmi ticket is part of an initiative by the Telangana government aimed at offering free transportation to women, in line with the state’s efforts to promote women’s empowerment and ease their daily commuting needs. The scheme has been a significant success, with thousands of women commuters benefiting from it across the city.

Public Response and Concerns

The incident has drawn attention to the accountability of RTC staff in implementing government welfare schemes correctly. Commuters and women’s rights groups are expressing concerns about how the scheme is being handled, emphasizing the need for strict supervision and enforcement to prevent exploitation of such programs.

TSRTC officials have assured the public that corrective measures will be taken, and steps will be introduced to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Investigation Underway

TSRTC authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry into the actions of the conductor involved in the incident. It is expected that disciplinary action will be taken against the individual if the allegations are found to be true.