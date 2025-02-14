Hyderabad Sees Looting Complaints During Telangana’s New Ration Card Application Process

Thousands of low-income families in Hyderabad faced alleged looting complaints at MeeSeva centers this week for Telangana’s New Ration Card Application Process as Telangana resumed issuing ration cards after a nine-year gap. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu clarified that applications will remain open year-round, but confusion over deadlines led to chaotic scenes and reports of overcharging.

Rush and Overcharging at MeeSeva Centers

On February 13, crowds surged at government and private MeeSeva centers, with women forming long queues to submit applications. While footfall reduced slightly on the second day, centers in Yakutpura, Dabirpura, and Moghalpura remained packed as many applicants were unaware of the extended timeline .

Girija , a housewife from Saleemnagar, reported paying ₹20 instead of the official ₹10 fee for the application form, plus an extra ₹100 for form-filling assistance at a private center.

, a housewife from Saleemnagar, reported paying ₹20 instead of the official ₹10 fee for the application form, plus an extra ₹100 for form-filling assistance at a private center. Aaliyah and Zaheerunnisa from Teegalguda paid ₹200 for form submission, photocopying, and other unofficial charges .

Government Clarifies No Deadline, But Confusion Prevails

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that applicants need not rush, as the process will continue throughout 2025. However, poor communication about this extension left many vulnerable to exploitation. The Civil Supplies Department also clarified that new applications are not officially accepted via MeeSeva centers, adding to the chaos .

Why the Sudden Demand?

The rush follows Telangana’s decision to issue ration cards for the first time since 2014, targeting over 6.68 lakh beneficiaries identified through door-to-door surveys . The cards are critical for accessing subsidized food grains and welfare schemes, driving urgency among low-income families.

Authorities urge applicants to verify fees and report overcharging. Eligible citizens can download forms online (ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in) and submit them without haste .

Stay Informed: For updates on Telangana’s ration card process, visit the official Civil Supplies portal or dial the helpline at 1967. Report grievances to [email protected].