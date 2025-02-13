Telangana New Ration Cards: Shocking condition for new ration cards.. if not, they will not be given!

The Telangana government has introduced stringent eligibility criteria for issuing new ration cards under the Food Security Card (FSC) scheme, leaving many applicants scrambling to meet the requirements. With over 83,000 applications already under verification, officials emphasize that missing documents like Aadhaar cards for all family members and two months’ electricity bills will lead to outright rejection .

Key Eligibility and Document Requirements

The state’s Civil Supplies Department has outlined the following non-negotiable conditions for applicants:

Aadhaar Cards for Every Family Member: Mandatory submission of scanned copies of Aadhaar cards for all individuals listed on the ration card . Two Months’ Electricity Bills: Proof of residence through recent utility bills, a new requirement shocking many low-income households . Income Limits:

Rural applicants: Annual family income ≤ ₹1.5 lakh.

Urban applicants: Annual family income ≤ ₹2 lakh .

Residency Proof: Domicile certificate or valid address documentation .

Applicants updating existing cards must also provide these documents, though corrections (e.g., adding/removing members) require only Aadhaar verification .

Application Process: Online and Offline Modes

The government has opened applications through MeeSeva portals and Common Service Centers (CSCs), but the process has faced criticism for complexity:

Online :

: Visit the MeeSeva portal (ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in), download the FSC form, and upload documents .

Users report technical glitches, urging patience during submissions .

Offline :

: Submit physical forms at MeeSeva centers with a nominal fee of ₹50 .

. Complaints of centers charging up to ₹2,000 have surfaced, prompting officials to warn against fraud .

Why the Sudden Rush?

The state began issuing cards on January 26, 2025, after a door-to-door verification drive from January 16–20. Families excluded from earlier surveys, particularly in Hyderabad’s Karwan and Rajendranagar zones, are racing to apply . However, delays loom due to:

Portal Overloads : High traffic causing login failures and form submission errors .

: High traffic causing login failures and form submission errors . Strict Verification: Field teams are scrutinizing income, assets, and residency, with 20% of applications reportedly rejected for incomplete data .

Critical Deadlines and Next Steps

E-KYC Deadline : Existing cardholders must complete e-KYC by January 31, 2025 .

: Existing cardholders must complete e-KYC by . Appeal Process: Rejected applicants can file grievances via the EPDS portal (epds.telangana.gov.in) .

Conclusion

The Telangana government’s push for transparency aims to curb unfair distribution, but the stringent document rules have left marginalized families struggling. Officials urge applicants to double-check requirements and report overcharging at MeeSeva centers immediately. With the state’s focus on “no eligible left behind,” compliance is now more critical than ever .

Note: This article synthesizes verified data from official portals and government announcements. Cross-check details via the EPDS or MeeSeva websites for updates.