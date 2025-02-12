Delete Names from Old Ration Cards Before Applying for Telangana New Ration Card

Hyderabad, February 12, 2025 — The Telangana government has mandated that applicants remove their names from existing family ration cards before applying for new ones under the Praja Palana Scheme. Failure to comply has led to widespread rejections at MeeSeva centers, causing long queues at ration offices and delays in processing.

Why Name Deletion is Necessary

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies clarified that individuals listed on old ration cards—whether under their parents’ or spouses’ cards—cannot apply for a new card until their names are formally deleted. This rule aims to prevent duplication and ensure accurate beneficiary lists for subsidized food grains and welfare schemes.

Common Scenarios Requiring Deletion:

Marriage: Newlyweds must remove their names from parents’ ration cards.

Death: Names of deceased family members must be deleted.

Relocation: Members moving out for work or other reasons need to update their status.

How to Remove a Name from a Ration Card

Offline Process

Visit the Nearest Ration Office or MeeSeva Center: Submit a written request or the “Name Deletion Application Form” (available at offices). Attach Supporting Documents: Death certificate (for deceased members).

Marriage certificate (for newly married applicants).

Aadhaar card and electricity bill (address proof). Verification: Officials will cross-check details before updating the card.

Online Process

Visit the Telangana Food & Civil Supplies Portal: Navigate to the Ration Card Services section. Select “Name Deletion”: Fill the form and upload scanned copies of documents. Track Status: Use the application number on the EPDS portal for updates.

Note: Online services are currently delayed due to high traffic; offline submissions are advised5.

Documents Required for New Ration Card Applications

After deleting names, applicants must submit:

Aadhaar card.

Domicile certificate.

Passport-sized photos.

Income proof (if applicable).

Updated ration card (without the deleted names)

e-KYC Verification : Mandatory for existing cardholders by January 31, 2025 .

: Mandatory for existing cardholders by . New Card Issuance: Begins January 26, 2025, with field verification from January 16–2010.

On-Ground Challenges

MeeSeva centers in Hyderabad, such as Circle 3’s Hussaini Alam office, report “unprecedented crowds” as thousands rush to update records. Assistant Supply Officer Mohammad Aslam Khan noted, “We’ve received over 1,000 deletion requests in two days. No new applications will be processed until old entries are cleared.”

Married women and migrant families are among the most affected, requiring additional documents like marriage certificates or relocation proofs.

FAQs: Deleting Names from Old Ration Cards for Telangana’s New Ration Card

1. Why do I need to delete my name from an old ration card? To apply for a new ration card in Telangana, your name must not be linked to any existing ration card (e.g., parents’ or spouse’s card). This ensures no duplication and accurate beneficiary records. 2. How can I delete my name from an old ration card? – Offline: Visit the nearest ration office or MeeSeva center with a written request and supporting documents.

– Online: Submit a request via the Telangana Food & Civil Supplies Portal. 3. What documents are required for name deletion? – Aadhaar card

– Death certificate (for deceased members)

– Marriage certificate (for newly married applicants)

– Electricity bill (address proof) 4. Can I apply for a new ration card without deleting my name from the old one? No. Applications will be rejected if your name is still linked to an existing ration card. 5. What happens if I don’t delete my name by the deadline? You risk being excluded from the new ration card system and losing access to subsidized food grains and welfare benefits. 6. How long does the name deletion process take? It typically takes 7–10 working days, but delays may occur due to high demand. 7. What documents are needed for a new ration card application? – Aadhaar card

– Domicile certificate

– Passport-sized photos

– Updated ration card (without deleted names) 8. Is there a deadline for updating ration card details? Yes, ensure all updates (including name deletions) are completed before the 2025 deadline. 9. Can I track the status of my name deletion request? Yes, use your application number on the EPDS Telangana portal to track the status. 10. Who can I contact for help? Call the Civil Supplies helpline at 1967 or visit your nearest MeeSeva center.

With the Telangana government prioritizing transparency in its welfare schemes, adhering to the deletion process is critical. Applicants are urged to act swiftly to avoid missing the 2025 deadline. For updates, visit the EPDS Telangana portal or contact the Civil Supplies helpline at 1967.