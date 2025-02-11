Meeseva Centers overcharging residents for Telangana New Ration Card Forms
Allegations emerge of Meeseva Centers in Telangana overcharging residents for new ration card forms, sparking public outcry and demands for refunds.
Hyderabad, Telangana – Residents across Telangana have accused Meeseva Centers of exploiting applicants seeking new ration cards by allegedly charging exorbitant fees for application forms. The Telangana New Ration Card Forms, officially priced at ₹50 or less, are reportedly being sold for ₹250 to ₹500, triggering public outrage and protests.
Key Allegations and Public Outcry
- Price Inflation: Applicants claim Meeseva Centers are selling ration card application forms at 5 to 10 times the government-stipulated cost of ₹50.
- Lack of Documentation: Multiple reports allege forms were issued without official receipts or acknowledgment slips, raising concerns about transparency.
- Protests Erupt: Angry residents have confronted staff at several centers, demanding refunds and accountability.
Understanding Telangana New Ration Card Forms
Incidents Highlight Systemic Issues
In one instance, a resident reported purchasing two forms for ₹500 (₹250 each) for himself and his sister but received no acknowledgment of payment. “This is daylight robbery. How can a ₹50 form cost ₹250?” he questioned. Similar grievances have surfaced statewide, with applicants accusing centers of operating a “black market” for essential documents.
Public Demands Immediate Action
Frustrated citizens have staged heated arguments at Meeseva Centers, insisting on:
- Full refunds for overcharged amounts.
- Transparent processes with proper payment records.
- Government intervention to penalize corrupt practices.
Authorities Yet to Respond
While the public backlash intensifies, no official statement has been issued by the Telangana government or Meeseva authorities addressing the allegations. The silence has fueled speculation about systemic corruption within the administration of welfare schemes.
Residents urge the Telangana Governenment to:
- Investigate irregularities at Meeseva Centers.
- Cap form prices and enforce strict monitoring.
- Compensate affected applicants and suspend guilty officials.
With ration cards critical for accessing subsidized food and welfare benefits, the allegations underscore urgent reforms to protect low-income families from exploitation.