Hyderabad Set for Iconic Trump Towers Launch in Kokapet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s upscale locality Kokapet is set to witness the rise of a new luxury icon as Trump Towers prepares to break ground later this year. The ultra-luxurious 63-floor skyscraper will be developed along the prestigious Golden Mile, a rapidly developing high-end real estate corridor in the city.

Massive Rs 3,500-Crore Project in Partnership with Tribeca and Ira Realty

The Trump Organization, in collaboration with its Indian partner Tribeca Developers and Ira Realty, is launching a Rs 3,500-crore residential project that spans four acres. This highly anticipated development will feature 400 luxury units, setting a new standard for high-rise living in Hyderabad.

Trump Towers: Expanding Presence in India

With four existing Trump Towers in Mumbai (78 floors), Pune, Kolkata, and Gurgaon, India is already a major hub for Trump-branded real estate outside the United States. In November 2024, the Trump Organization announced plans to launch six new projects in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune, further cementing India’s unique position in the Trump global real estate portfolio.

World-Class Design Expected, Architect Yet to Be Disclosed

While the Trump Organization has not yet officially named the architect behind the Hyderabad Trump Towers, sources suggest that a renowned Indian architect has been entrusted with the design, ensuring a blend of international standards and local aesthetics.

Why Kokapet? Hyderabad’s Golden Mile Attracts Global Developers

Kokapet, particularly its Golden Mile corridor, has emerged as Hyderabad’s premium real estate destination, attracting global investors and luxury developers. The announcement of Trump Towers in Kokapet not only reinforces the area’s luxury status but also promises to turn it into a future landmark in Hyderabad’s skyline.

Construction Timeline and Project Impact

Construction is expected to begin between August and September 2025, with completion dates yet to be announced. Once completed, Trump Towers is set to redefine luxury living in Hyderabad and significantly boost the real estate value of the surrounding region.