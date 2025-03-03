Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway Expansion: Elevated Corridor and Iconic Bridge to Ease Traffic

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway is emerging as one of the most crucial roadways in the Telugu states, second only to the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway in terms of traffic density. This highway serves as a major route for travelers heading to the Rayalaseema region and the revered Srisailam temple.

With thousands of vehicles commuting daily, traffic congestion has become a growing concern, necessitating significant infrastructure upgrades.

Why Is the Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway Expansion Necessary?

The existing 125-kilometer-long national highway passes through the Nallamala Forest, particularly the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, making it a sensitive ecological zone. A 62-kilometer stretch of this road is currently a narrow two-lane ghat section, leading to frequent traffic disruptions and safety hazards. Due to sharp turns and limited road width, vehicular movement is slow, and accidents, including incidents involving wildlife, have become increasingly common. Additionally, the long travel distance from Hyderabad to Srisailam has been a concern for pilgrims and tourists alike.

Elevated Corridor: A Game-Changer for Traffic Management

To address these issues, the central government has approved the construction of an elevated corridor along the Hyderabad-Srisailam Highway. The elevated road, which will be built at a height of 30 feet, is designed to reduce traffic congestion while minimizing the environmental impact on the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. This 62-kilometer-long elevated corridor is expected to enhance travel efficiency and reduce the risk of accidents, particularly in the ghat sections.

Key Features of the Elevated Corridor:

Total Length: 62 kilometers within the wildlife sanctuary

30 feet above the ground Construction Cost: Estimated at INR 7,700 crore

New Iconic Bridge Over the Krishna River

Currently, travelers heading to Srisailam cross the Krishna River via an existing bridge near Eegalapenta, after which they enter Andhra Pradesh and navigate through the winding ghat roads. This route not only extends the travel time but also poses safety risks due to the steep gradients and sharp curves. To provide a safer and more direct route, the central government has approved the construction of a new iconic bridge over the Krishna River.

Benefits of the New Bridge:

Shortens travel distance between Hyderabad and Srisailam

Enhances road safety by bypassing hazardous ghat sections

Boosts tourism by providing a seamless travel experience

Tourism and Pilgrimage Boost with Infrastructure Development

The Hyderabad-Srisailam-Nandyal Highway is not just a vital transport corridor but also a major tourism and pilgrimage route. The highway offers breathtaking views of the Krishna River, Srisailam Dam, and the surrounding Nallamala Hills. Popular attractions along this route include:

Srisailam Temple: A prominent Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva.

A prominent Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva. Octopus Viewpoint & Farahabad Viewpoint: Offering stunning panoramic views of the Nallamala forest.

Offering stunning panoramic views of the Nallamala forest. Tiger Safari: A major attraction within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

A major attraction within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Saleshwaram & Umamaheshwar Temples: Historical temples that draw devotees from across the country.

Historical temples that draw devotees from across the country. New Iconic Bridge: Set to become a major landmark and an added attraction for tourists.

Economic and Environmental Considerations

While the elevated corridor and the iconic bridge will significantly improve transportation, the project also requires careful environmental planning to preserve the biodiversity of the Nallamala Forest. Authorities have assured that necessary ecological impact assessments will be conducted to ensure minimal disruption to wildlife.

Additionally, the infrastructure upgrades are expected to stimulate economic growth by improving connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, boosting tourism, and facilitating smoother trade routes.