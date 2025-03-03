Is Hyderabad’s Water Supply in Peril? Residents Struggling as Groundwater Levels Drop

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, a city known for its rapid urban growth and flourishing IT sector, is grappling with an escalating water crisis.

With neighborhoods ranging from affluent areas like Jubilee Hills to low-income settlements, the city is seeing a sharp rise in water shortages, rising tanker costs, and rapidly depleting groundwater levels. As summer approaches, the situation is expected to worsen.

Water Crisis Across Hyderabad’s Urban Areas

Jubilee Hills: A Stark Divide Between Rich and Poor

In the upscale locality of Jubilee Hills, the water crisis is intensifying, with a noticeable divide between the wealthy and the poor. While affluent residents rely on borewells and private tankers, slum dwellers—comprising 60% of the area—are struggling to access a basic water supply. With groundwater levels at a concerning 7.39 meters, many residents are forced to rely on private tankers, which cost between Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 for just 5,000 liters of water. Residents fear that these prices will increase further as summer temperatures rise.

A resident near Yousufguda, struggling with high tanker prices, stated, “We are already paying Rs 600 per tanker, which is Rs 100 more than last year. Now, our private tanker provider says it will go up to Rs 800. It’s too steep a bill for us.”

Kukatpally: Struggling Suburb with Falling Groundwater

Once a quiet suburb, Kukatpally has become a bustling residential area, but its water infrastructure is failing to keep pace. With groundwater levels plunging to 15.55 meters, three times the city’s average of 6.29 meters, residents are facing extreme water shortages.

Shiv Prakash, the secretary of Rainbow Vistas Rock Garden, shared, “Our apartment complex has four rainwater harvesting pits, but the boulders beneath make absorption impossible.” The combination of rapid urbanization, ongoing construction, and the rising demand for water means private tankers are becoming a necessity for survival. As summer approaches, residents are bracing for longer wait times for water deliveries.

Serilingampally: Water Woes Amid Real Estate Boom

Serilingampally, a hub for Hyderabad’s booming real estate sector, is struggling with a severe water crisis. With new projects sprouting up in areas like Kondapur, Kokapet, and Nanakramguda, the strain on existing water infrastructure is immense. Residents in gated communities are already paying steep maintenance costs, but the shortage of water is forcing them to rely on private tankers to meet their needs.

One resident from Vidyut Nagar explained, “Every morning starts with panic—will we have enough water for the day?” Meanwhile, residents of Cyberabad’s gated communities are shelling out Rs 2.5 lakh per month for municipal water that is available for only three hours a day, leaving many worried that private tankers will soon become their primary water source.

Also Read: Hyderabad Car Spirals Out of Control and Crashes at NTR Ghat

Saroornagar: Former Lake City Now Facing Severe Water Scarcity

Saroornagar, once known for its abundant lakes, is now one of the worst-hit areas in the city. Rampant urbanization and pollution have led to the drying up of local water bodies that previously helped recharge groundwater levels. Environmentalists warn that unless these lakes are restored, the water crisis will only worsen. With groundwater levels at a concerning 15.75 meters, residents are forced to rely on costly private tankers for their daily water needs.

Lubna Sarwath, an environmentalist, emphasized, “All these water bodies were primarily tanks to store water and recharge groundwater levels. But now they cannot be used for house chores, let alone drinking. Reviving these tanks is the only solution to tackle the water crisis here.”

Expert Views on the Growing Crisis

Urban planners and officials attribute the water crisis to rapid urbanization without adequate planning for sustainable water management. Bhupesh M, an urban planner, stated, “The capacity of rainwater harvesting pits should be increased, and STPs (sewage treatment plants) should be made mandatory. Unless strict water conservation measures are enforced, the IT corridor’s crisis will worsen. More people, less water – we’re heading towards disaster.”

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have acknowledged the growing crisis but assert that measures like rainwater harvesting are being implemented. “Rainwater harvesting is mandatory for new buildings, and if builders do not comply, they are not provided building permits. However, it seems like rainwater harvesting alone is not enough. We need to start thinking of alternative solutions,” said an HMWSSB official.

The Way Forward: Sustainable Solutions for Hyderabad’s Water Crisis

As Hyderabad continues to grow rapidly, the demand for water is increasing, putting a strain on existing resources. Experts suggest that stricter enforcement of rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment plants, as well as the revival of natural water bodies, is crucial to addressing the city’s water crisis. Without long-term planning and effective management, the water shortage is expected to worsen in the coming months, especially as summer intensifies.