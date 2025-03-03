Hyderabad: Car Spirals Out of Control and Crashes at NTR Ghat

Hyderabad: A car caused significant damage at NTR Ghat in the early hours of Monday, as it went out of control, crashed into the road median, and jumped onto the pavement.

Miraculously, no casualties were reported, as there were no pedestrians on the road or pavement at the time of the incident.

Car Crashes into Median and Pavement

According to reports, the car was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner when it lost control. The vehicle was traveling from Secretariat towards Prasad’s IMAX when the accident occurred.

The car first hit the road median before launching onto the pavement. During the accident, an electric pole and two trees were destroyed, adding to the damage caused.

No Casualties, Investigation Underway

Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities, as the area was empty at the time of the crash. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with Saifabad police examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is also being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Rash Driving a Concern

This accident highlights the growing concern over reckless driving in the city. The authorities have urged motorists to drive with caution and follow traffic regulations to avoid such incidents in the future.