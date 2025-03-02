Hyderabad Shocker: Transgender Group Running Alleged Red-Light Zone in P&T Colony, Saroor Nagar

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Saroor Nagar police arrested 10 individuals, including transgender persons, for allegedly turning the P&T Colony and Kattakinda Kallu Compound into a red-light area.

Acting on repeated complaints from local residents, the police launched a surveillance operation on Saturday night and apprehended the suspects.

Police Raid and Arrests

Led by Inspector Saidi Reddy (Saroor Nagar PS), SOT Inspector Venkatayya, and AHTU Inspector Devender, a team of officers conducted an operation to track down unlawful activities in the area. During the raid, 10 individuals were taken into custody, and 12 mobile phones along with 23 packets of condoms were seized from the scene.

Inspector Saidi Reddy confirmed that the arrested individuals will be presented before the Saroor Nagar MRO office for further legal proceedings. Bind-over action will be taken against them, ensuring strict legal measures are enforced to prevent the recurrence of such activities in the locality.

List of Arrested Individuals

Polloju Sindhu (Miryalaguda) Tiyas (20) (West Bengal, Kolkata) Julie Shankar Pramanik (27) Mahi Ghosh (26) Sonabiwal (31) Butiy (27) Diya Shankar (27) Amrita Bail (26) Punya Bairagya (33) Noor Mohammad (42)

Public Complaints Lead to Action

Residents in the P&T Colony and Kattakinda Kallu Compound had raised multiple complaints about illegal and antisocial activities taking place in their locality. Locals reported that these activities had turned the area into a hotspot for unlawful transactions, creating a public nuisance and safety concerns.

Authorities have assured residents that strict measures will be enforced to maintain peace in the area. Police officials warned that anyone found involved in such activities in the future will face severe legal consequences.

Police Warning and Future Action

Inspector Saidi Reddy reiterated that public safety is a top priority and that law enforcement will take zero tolerance measures against such illicit activities. The police have urged citizens to report suspicious activities immediately to help curb such incidents and maintain law and order in the region.

The case is currently under investigation, and legal proceedings are underway.