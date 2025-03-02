Swift ATM Robbery in Hyderabad: Gang of Four Escapes with ₹30 Lakh in Minutes

Hyderabad: A four-member gang of burglars carried out a daring ATM heist in Maheshwaram, making away with ₹30 lakh in cash from an SBI ATM at Ravirala village on Saturday night. The entire burglary was captured on CCTV cameras, revealing how the criminals swiftly executed the crime within minutes.

How the ATM Heist Unfolded in Maheshwaram

According to reports, the incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located in Ravirala village. The CCTV footage shows four unidentified men arriving at the ATM center under the cover of darkness. While two members stood outside as lookouts, the other two forcibly entered the ATM booth.

Within moments, the burglars managed to open the cash dispensing machine and swiftly collected the cash, which was in currency notes of various denominations. The entire operation lasted just four minutes, demonstrating their precise execution and planning.

Police Investigation Underway

As soon as the local authorities were alerted, a team of police officers rushed to the crime scene. Forensic experts have examined the ATM kiosk for fingerprints and other crucial evidence.

A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to track down the culprits. The police are analyzing CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements before and after the crime.

Rise in ATM Burglaries in Hyderabad

This incident has raised serious concerns over the security of ATM centers in Hyderabad, especially those located in isolated areas. Criminals are increasingly targeting unmanned ATMs, where surveillance is minimal, making it easier to break in and escape before authorities arrive.

Police officials are urging banks to enhance security measures, including:

Deploying security guards at ATMs, especially in remote locations.

at ATMs, especially in remote locations. Installing advanced alarm systems that notify authorities in real time.

that notify authorities in real time. Upgrading ATM security locks to prevent forced access.

to prevent forced access. Increasing patrolling in high-risk areas to deter criminal activities.

Public Alert: How to Report Suspicious Activity Near ATMs

Authorities have requested citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities near ATM centers. If you notice anyone loitering around an ATM or attempting to tamper with machines, immediately notify the nearest police station or call Dial 100.

Police Working to Nab the Suspects

Law enforcement agencies have assured that the investigation is progressing, and efforts are being made to track down the ATM robbers at the earliest. Further updates on the case will be shared as more details emerge.

