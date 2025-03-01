Ameenpur Land Scam: HYDRAA Busts Fake JAC, Illegal Collections Uncovered

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has expressed strong displeasure over alleged extortion activities being carried out under the guise of JAC (Joint Action Committee) for Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu flood victims. Complaints regarding unauthorized collections have prompted serious action from authorities.

Allegations of Extortion Under JAC Banner

Several individuals claiming to represent Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu flood victims’ JAC have allegedly been collecting money under the pretext of facilitating official approvals. Victims provided HYDRAA officials with receipts and WhatsApp messages as evidence of these illicit transactions.

HYDRAA’s Stern Warning

Commissioner Ranganath has warned of strict legal action against anyone found misusing the FTL (Full Tank Level) demarcation exercise for financial gain. He advised affected individuals to file police complaints and directed HYDRAA officials to initiate cases against those involved.

FTL Demarcation Underway

HYDRAA is conducting an in-depth investigation into how the lake, originally 95 acres, expanded to 450 acres. The government is actively monitoring the situation, and the FTL demarcation is being done in collaboration with:

Village records

Survey of India data

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) imagery

Consultation with relevant government departments

Additionally, a committee involving JNTU and IIT experts has been formed to ensure an impartial FTL verification process, expected to be completed in two to three months.

Public Advisory

HYDRAA has urged people not to fall prey to fraudulent financial schemes linked to submerged plots. The Commissioner clarified that no one needs to pay for approvals regarding land affected by the lake. He also warned against individuals falsely claiming they can “save” submerged layouts in exchange for money.

Accusations Against a Key Individual

Several victims accused Nanduri Satyanarayana, who presents himself as the chairman of the flood victims’ JAC, of running an extortion scheme. Allegations include:

Charging ₹1,000 for JAC membership

Demanding ₹500 per square yard for “settlements” with government departments

for “settlements” with government departments Issuing printed receipt books to legitimize collections

With growing complaints, authorities have intensified monitoring, ensuring a transparent FTL verification process without any middlemen.