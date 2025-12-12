Hyderabad T-24 Unlimited Travel Ticket: Discounted Fares Announced Until 2025

Munsif News 24×7 reports that commuters in Hyderabad can now enjoy more affordable and flexible travel as TGSRTC rolls out special discounted rates on the Hyderabad T-24 unlimited travel ticket. The offer, valid until 31 December 2025, allows passengers to travel freely for 24 hours across various city bus services.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging daily commuters, families, professionals, and tourists to explore Hyderabad without the worry of rising travel costs.

What the Hyderabad T-24 Unlimited Travel Ticket Offers

The T-24 Ticket provides unlimited travel for 24 hours on the following TGSRTC services within Hyderabad:

City Ordinary buses

Metro Express buses

Metro Deluxe buses

This means passengers can board any eligible bus, switch routes anytime, and travel across the city without purchasing multiple tickets.

Revised Discounted Fares Valid Till 31-12-2025

TGSRTC has announced new reduced prices on the T-24 ticket, making it even more accessible to all categories of passengers:

Category Old Fare New Fare (Till 31-12-2025) Adult ₹150 ₹130 Women & Senior Citizens ₹120 ₹110 Child ₹130 ₹90

These updated fares are clearly displayed in the official TGSRTC promotional material.

Why the T-24 Ticket Is a Big Advantage for Hyderabad Travelers

1. Cost-Effective City Travel

Passengers can save significantly compared to buying multiple tickets throughout the day.

2. Convenient and Flexible

Travel anywhere within the city limits on eligible buses without restrictions.

3. Ideal for Tourists and Daily Commuters

Exploring Hyderabad’s key destinations becomes easier and more affordable.

4. Promotes Public Transport Usage

Helps reduce traffic congestion and contributes to a cleaner urban environment.

Travel unlimited in Hyderabad with the T-24 Ticket! 🚌

Get the T-24 Ticket and enjoy unlimited travel for 24 hours on City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Metro Deluxe buses.

TGSRTC Encourages Commuters to Make the Most of the Offer

TGSRTC has urged residents and visitors to take advantage of the discounted Hyderabad T-24 unlimited travel ticket before the offer period ends. The corporation aims to improve travel accessibility while promoting sustainable transport options across the city.

The T-24 Ticket continues to be one of the most beneficial travel passes for Hyderabad’s bustling daily commute.

The newly announced discounts on the Hyderabad T-24 unlimited travel ticket bring welcome relief to frequent bus users and city travelers. With unlimited travel, reduced fares, and wide route coverage, the T-24 Ticket remains a convenient and budget-friendly choice for Hyderabad commuters until 31 December 2025.