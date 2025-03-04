Hyderabad Techie Dies by Suicide Six Months After Wedding; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old software engineer, Devika, died by suicide at her Hyderabad home on Sunday night.

Her husband, Satish, also a tech professional, reported the incident to both the police and Devika’s family, stating that she hanged herself.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Devika and Satish tied the knot just six months ago in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa. However, following her untimely death, Devika’s family has accused Satish of harassing her over dowry, which they claim drove her to take this extreme step.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are awaiting further details. The incident has once again brought focus to the pressing issue of dowry-related harassment and domestic violence.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are examining the circumstances leading to Devika’s death, and statements from both families are being recorded. A post-mortem report is awaited, which could provide more clarity on the case.

