Hyderabad to Face 48-Hour Water Supply Disruption, HMWSSB Appeals for Conservation, Check Full List of Affected Areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Friday announced that water supply will be disrupted for 48 hours in several areas of the city due to ongoing replacement work on the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project.

According to an official notification, 900 mm diameter valves will be replaced on 3000 mm diameter pipelines at the Marmaram pumping station and other locations. The work will begin on September 9 and continue till 11 am on September 10.

Also Read: Metro Rail Offers Late-Night Services in Hyderabad for Ganesh Immersion Rush

Areas where water supply will be affected during this period include: SR Nagar, Sanath Nagar, Borabunda, Banjara Hills, parts of Jubilee Hills, Erragadda, Somajiguda, Venkatarao Nagar, Yellareddy Gowda, Fatehnagar, Tatikana, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Kukatpally, KPHB, Miyapur, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Nallagundla, Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Jagadgiri Gutta, Adarsh Nagar, Suraram, Gajularam, Shapur Nagar and other places.

Additionally, Alwal, Yapral, Macha Bollaram, Vajpayee Nagar, Chanakyapuri, Gautam Nagar, Charlapally, Radhika Section, Kailasagiri, Mallapur, Bowrampet, Bollaram, Nizampet, Pragati Nagar and several other areas will also be affected.

The HMWSSB has appealed to consumers to use water judiciously and store sufficient supplies in advance to avoid inconvenience during the disruption.