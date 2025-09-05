Metro Rail Offers Late-Night Services in Hyderabad for Ganesh Immersion Rush

A festive atmosphere was witnessed across Hyderabad on the occasion of Ganesh immersion. The Shobha Yatra of Lord Ganesh is being taken out with great pomp and show. In this backdrop, Hyderabad Metro Rail has given good news for passengers.

Officials announced that tomorrow (Saturday), Metro train services will be available from all stations from 6 am to 1 am to ensure that people traveling to different parts of the city for immersion do not face any difficulties.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand informed the media that 40 cranes have been installed at Tank Bund, Hussain Sagar, and NTR Ghat for the immersion. He stated that police permission is required for Ganesh idols of greater height.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces Public Holiday on September 6, Cancels Another in Replacement

The Commissioner added that the city has been mapped to designate fixed routes for the idols’ immersion processions. Meanwhile, barricades have been set up at various points to maintain smooth traffic flow.

A total of 29,000 police personnel have been deployed for the immersion. The immersion of the big Ganesh idol at Khairatabad will be completed before 1 pm tomorrow (Saturday). Mandap organizers have been urged to start early. It is estimated that nearly 50,000 idols will be immersed tomorrow.

Hyderabad Ganesh Utsav Committee General Secretary Shashidhar stated that all arrangements have been completed for the occasion. Twenty major ponds and 72 artificial ponds have been readied across the city.

About 40 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion Shobha Yatra. Annaprasadam, drinking water, and medical facilities have been arranged for devotees. Shashidhar assured that all ceremonies will be conducted peacefully with full cooperation extended to the police.