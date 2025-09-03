Telangana

Telangana Government Announces Public Holiday on September 6, Cancels Another in Replacement

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 September 2025 - 20:06
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a public holiday on September 6 (Saturday) for Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The holiday, announced in an official notification on Wednesday, will affect all government offices, schools, and colleges.

The decision was made to facilitate traffic and security arrangements for the large Ganesh idol immersion processions, ensuring the safety and convenience of participants and general citizens.

In a compensatory measure, the government has stated that October 11 (Saturday), which is typically a weekend holiday, will now be a working day in these districts.

The Education Department and other relevant departments have been instructed to implement this change. Consequently, schools and colleges in the affected districts will remain open on October 11.

The local administration has appealed to the public to participate in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and adhere to all traffic and security guidelines.

This step, taken annually, considers public interest and administrative convenience during the major festival.

