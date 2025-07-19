Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and popular comedian Fish Venkat passes away

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and popular comedian Fish Venkat (original name Venkat Raj) passed away at a private hospital here on Friday night after battling with kidney and liver ailments.

He was 53 and survived by his wife and a daughter.



Fish Venkat had been suffering from serious health issues due to kidney failure for the past several months.



Several members of the film industry—including actors Pawan Kalyan and Vishwak Sen, along with a Telangana government minister—offered financial aid.



He had been undergoing dialysis and was recently placed on a ventilator after his condition worsened and passed away last night.



Fish Venkat was known for his unique Telangana dialect and impeccable comic timing, which won him widespread appreciation from audiences.

Born in Hyderabad, he entered the Telugu film industry in the early 2000s with the film Kushi.

He went on to entertain audiences in numerous films such as Aadi, Bunny, Adurs, Gabbar Singh, and DJ Tillu.



In addition to his comedic roles, he also made a mark with his performances as negative characters.

Fish Venkat had acted in recent films like Slum Dog Husband, Narakasura, and Coffee with a Killer, which also garnered attention from the audience.



His passing has cast a pall of sorrow over the Telugu film industry.



Fans and film personalities have been paying tribute and expressing their condolences on social media platforms.