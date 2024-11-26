Hyderabad Traffic Police Removes Road Encroachments at Tolichowki to Prevent Traffic Slowdowns

Hyderabad: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety, the Hyderabad traffic police launched a special operation to remove encroachments along the Tolichowki road stretch on Tuesday. The operation, named Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), aimed to eliminate road blockages that had been causing significant slowdowns between Shaikpet and Tolichowki.

Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, C.V. Anand, oversaw the operation, which lasted for nearly two hours. Speaking to the media, Anand emphasized the importance of the operation, explaining that the traffic issues in the area had been exacerbated by encroachments on both sides of the road. “The operation was crucial to address the slow-moving traffic on the Shaikpet to Tolichowki route, which is a key corridor for commuters,” he said.

The Hyderabad traffic police, assisted by earth movers and trucks, cleared vehicles and other obstructions from the road, providing a smoother passage for motorists. Commissioner Anand also urged citizens, including public representatives, to understand the impact of such encroachments on the city’s traffic situation. “It’s vital that all stakeholders work together to improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of commuters,” he added.

In addition to removing encroachments, the police also issued a stern warning against illegal parking. “Vehicles parked in obstructive positions will be towed away or fitted with clamps on their tires,” Anand cautioned.

As part of ongoing efforts to maintain order on the roads, the traffic police have also stepped up their crackdown on illegal sirens and beacons on vehicles. In the past few days, the police have seized over 1,500 sirens across the city. “The use of sirens and beacons on vehicles is illegal, and we will continue to conduct special drives to end this practice,” said C.V. Anand.

The operation at Tolichowki is part of a broader initiative by Hyderabad’s traffic police to improve road conditions and reduce traffic disruptions, aiming for a safer and more efficient commuting experience in the city.