Hyderabad Police Launches Telangana’s First Victim Support Unit to Tackle Human Trafficking Head-On

Hyderabad: In a major move to enhance its efforts in combating human trafficking and protecting children, the Hyderabad City Police formally inaugurated the newly constituted and upgraded Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Juvenile Bureau (JB) Unit, and a first-of-its-kind Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) in Telangana.

Ceremony Held at CCS Hyderabad, Led by CP CV Anand

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, and was presided over by Sri. CV Anand, IPS, Director General & Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City. Senior police officials and key stakeholders from NGOs were present for the event.

Reorganization Based on State Government Orders

The restructuring of these specialized units follows the provisions under G.O. Ms. No. 32 (2023) and G.O. Ms. No. 57 (2025) issued by the Home (Legal) Department, enabling a dedicated framework and sanctioned manpower to tackle trafficking and child-related crimes more effectively.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit: Expanded Role and Results

The AHTU has been formally established with a team of eight personnel and entrusted with wide-ranging responsibilities including:

Identifying physical and digital trafficking hotspots

Gathering intelligence for timely rescue operations

Monitoring and apprehending traffickers and brothel operators

Coordinating with local police and authorities for victim repatriation and deportation

So far this year, AHTU has conducted multiple operations resulting in 23 cases being registered, 44 victims rescued, and 71 accused arrested.

Juvenile Bureau Unit: Dedicated Child Protection Wing

Also constituted is the Juvenile Bureau (Special Juvenile Police Unit) with a sanctioned strength of seven personnel. Based at CCS Hyderabad, the unit focuses on:

Preventing child labour, trafficking, and bonded labour

Working with the Child Welfare Committee for repatriation of rescued juveniles

Supporting national operations like “Operation Smile” and “Operation Muskan”

In 2025 alone, the JB team has repatriated 11 children and rescued 896 through its outreach efforts.

Telangana’s First Victim Assistance Unit Launched

A landmark initiative, the Victim Assistance Unit (VAU), has been launched in collaboration with Prajwala, an NGO working in the field of anti-trafficking. This unit is designed to support victims of immoral trafficking by:

Enabling trauma-informed evidence collection

Offering legal and rehabilitation aid

Connecting survivors with government support systems and psychosocial services

Staffed by Prajwala’s professionals and overseen by the DCP, Women Safety Wing, the VAU is the first such center in Telangana dedicated to victim rehabilitation and reintegration.

Senior Officers and NGO Representatives Attend Event

The launch was attended by prominent officials including Sri P. Vishwa Prasad IPS (Addl. CP, Crime & SIT), Smt. N. Swetha IPS (DCP DD), Dr. Lavanya NJP (DCP, Women Safety), Dr. Sunitha Krishnan (Founder, Prajwala), and other senior officers from AHTU and the Juvenile Bureau.

A Renewed Commitment to Women and Child Safety

These structural and institutional upgrades reflect the Hyderabad City Police’s strengthened resolve to combat human trafficking, protect vulnerable populations, and deliver justice to victims with empathy and efficiency.