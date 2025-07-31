HyderabadTelangana

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices rise, people face severe hardships

People in Hyderabad and Telangana districts have been facing hardships due to the increase in vegetable prices for the past several days. As a result of the increase in monthly expenses of the poor and middle classes, many families have had to reduce or abandon the consumption of vegetables.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui31 July 2025 - 11:18
The raiyout bazaars set up by the government have also been unable to provide relief to the people. The increased prices of vegetables on both the wholesale and retail fronts have imposed an additional burden on the people.

The price of tomatoes in Hyderabad and many districts has reached Rs 100 per kg. On Sunday, tomatoes were sold at Rs 80 per kg in the retail market but suddenly increased by Rs 20. Usually, the price of tomatoes is between Rs 20 and 40, but a gradual increase in prices has been recorded in the last few weeks. Last week, the price of tomatoes was Rs 50 per kg.

It is said that the prices have increased as a result of the decrease in tomato cultivation at the local level. Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have also damaged vegetable crops. It is said that the increase in heat intensity has led to a decrease in vegetable production.

Tomatoes are being transported to Telangana from Chittor, Madanpally in Andhra Pradesh, Aurangabad and Karnataka in Maharashtra. The price of green chillies in the retail market has reached Rs 120 per kg. The price of other vegetables like okra, various beans and other types of vegetables has reached Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Prices of leafy vegetables, coriander, mint have also increased

