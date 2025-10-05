Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway Chokes With Massive Traffic Jam as Dasara Holidays End

Hyderabad: As the Dasara holidays ended, heavy traffic jammed the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway. Thousands of people were returning from their villages to the city. Vehicles moved slowly for several kilometers, turning the highway into a noisy line of cars and buses.

Long lines of cars, RTC buses, and private vehicles came to a standstill at major junctions, especially near Chityal, Choutuppal, and Pantangi Toll Plaza, where traffic flow dropped sharply. Passengers in buses faced long waits, and the highways stayed crowded throughout Sunday evening.

Police officers were stationed at various points to manage the flow and prevent more chaos. Despite their efforts, commuters continued to struggle with the heavy rush.

With the festive break over, schools will reopen and offices will resume normal operations on Monday, bringing back regular city life. As people return to their routines, heavy traffic in Hyderabad is likely to continue for the next couple of days.