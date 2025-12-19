‘No Need to Panic’ Hyderabad Water Board Clarifies Gandipet Septic Waste Incident, Criminal Cases Filed

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has urged citizens not to panic after reports surfaced on social media claiming that septic waste was dumped into the Gandipet (Osmansagar) reservoir. The Water Board clarified that the incident was quickly detected and stopped, and criminal cases have been registered against the tanker driver and owner.

Septic Tanker Caught Attempting Illegal Dumping at Gandipet

According to officials, a private septic tanker was caught while attempting to illegally discharge septic waste into the Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir, one of Hyderabad’s primary drinking water sources.

Incident Details

Date & Time: December 17, 2025, around 8:00 AM

December 17, 2025, around 8:00 AM Location: FTL Point No. 428 near Himayatnagar village

FTL Point No. 428 near Himayatnagar village Vehicle Number: TG11 T1833

TG11 T1833 Action Taken: Tanker intercepted by Water Board patrol staff

During inquiry, the driver Ramavath Shiva Naik (33) admitted that he acted on the instructions of Niranjan, a resident of Himayatnagar.

Also Read: Telangana Group 3 Results 2025 Declared: TGPSC Releases Selection List for 1,370 Posts

Criminal Case Registered Against Driver and Owner

The Water Board filed a criminal case at Moinabad Police Station against both the tanker driver and the owner. Authorities confirmed that strict legal action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Major Violations Identified by Water Board

Officials highlighted three serious violations in the case:

Unauthorized Use of HMWSSB Logo:

The tanker illegally displayed the Water Board logo to mislead the public and evade inspections.

The tanker illegally displayed the Water Board logo to mislead the public and evade inspections. Unregistered Vehicle:

The septic tanker was not registered with the Water Board .

The septic tanker was . Threat to Public Health:

Dumping waste into a protected drinking water reservoir could endanger water supplied to lakhs of residents.

Water Quality Is Safe, Assures HMWSSB

The Managing Director of HMWSSB, Ashok Reddy, assured that no septic waste entered the Osmansagar reservoir and that Hyderabad’s drinking water remains completely safe.

Key assurances:

Water is supplied after three-stage chlorination

Quality checks are conducted every hour

Chlorine levels are maintained at 0.5 PPM

Supply follows Indian Standards (IS 10500:2012)

Water from Gandipet is routed through Asif Nagar and Mir Alam Water Treatment Plants, where continuous monitoring is carried out.

STPs Being Built to Prevent Future Sewage Inflow

Officials also stated that Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are under construction on both sides of the twin reservoirs to handle occasional sewage inflow from nearby areas. These STPs are expected to be completed within six months, enabling 100% treatment of sewage.

Strict Warning Against Polluting Water Sources

The Water Board warned that any attempt to pollute drinking water sources will not be tolerated. Surveillance around reservoirs will be strengthened to prevent repeat incidents.

Citizens are requested to immediately report any illegal dumping activity near reservoirs to:

Local authorities , or

, or HMWSSB Customer Care: 155313

Public Asked Not to Believe Rumors

HMWSSB appealed to the public not to believe unverified social media claims and assured that there is no threat to Hyderabad’s drinking water supply.