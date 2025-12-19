Telangana Group 3 Results 2025 Declared: TGPSC Releases Selection List for 1,370 Posts
Telangana Group 3 results 2025 declared as TGPSC releases selection list for 1,370 posts. Check selected candidates list, exam details, and next steps.
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: The Telangana Group 3 results have been officially declared, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants across the state. The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday released the final selection list for 1,370 Group 3 posts, which is now available on its official website.
TGPSC Group 3 Selection List Released
According to TGPSC, the provisional selection list has been uploaded after completing:
- Release of general rankings and merit lists
- Web options registration
- Certificate verification process
Candidates who successfully cleared all stages have now been selected for appointment.
Group 3 Exam Details
The Telangana Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18 last year to fill various non-gazetted posts in state government departments.
Key Exam Highlights
- Total posts notified: 1,388
- Candidates selected: 1,370
- Candidates appeared: Around 2.5 to 2.67 lakh
- Posts include:
- Junior Assistant
- Lower Division (LD) Stenographer
- Typist
- Junior Stenographer
At present, results have been declared for 1,370 posts, while the remaining vacancies will be addressed separately as per commission procedures.
What the Selection List Contains
The Group 3 selection list includes:
- Hall ticket numbers of selected candidates
- Post codes
- Posting location details
Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details on the TGPSC website.
Next Steps for Selected Candidates
After the release of the selection list:
- Appointment orders are expected to be issued department-wise
- Selected candidates will be informed about joining dates and formalities
- Any further instructions will be communicated through official TGPSC notifications
Big Moment for Telangana Job Aspirants
The declaration of Telangana Group 3 results marks a significant milestone for lakhs of aspirants who have been waiting for government job opportunities. The large turnout for the exam reflects the high competition and demand for Group 3 posts in the state.
