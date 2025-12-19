Telangana

Telangana Group 3 Results 2025 Declared: TGPSC Releases Selection List for 1,370 Posts

Telangana Group 3 results 2025 declared as TGPSC releases selection list for 1,370 posts. Check selected candidates list, exam details, and next steps.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 December 2025 - 00:18
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: The Telangana Group 3 results have been officially declared, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants across the state. The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday released the final selection list for 1,370 Group 3 posts, which is now available on its official website.

TGPSC Group 3 Selection List Released

According to TGPSC, the provisional selection list has been uploaded after completing:

  • Release of general rankings and merit lists
  • Web options registration
  • Certificate verification process

Candidates who successfully cleared all stages have now been selected for appointment.

Group 3 Exam Details

The Telangana Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18 last year to fill various non-gazetted posts in state government departments.

Key Exam Highlights

  • Total posts notified: 1,388
  • Candidates selected: 1,370
  • Candidates appeared: Around 2.5 to 2.67 lakh
  • Posts include:
    • Junior Assistant
    • Lower Division (LD) Stenographer
    • Typist
    • Junior Stenographer

At present, results have been declared for 1,370 posts, while the remaining vacancies will be addressed separately as per commission procedures.

What the Selection List Contains

The Group 3 selection list includes:

  • Hall ticket numbers of selected candidates
  • Post codes
  • Posting location details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details on the TGPSC website.

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

After the release of the selection list:

  • Appointment orders are expected to be issued department-wise
  • Selected candidates will be informed about joining dates and formalities
  • Any further instructions will be communicated through official TGPSC notifications

Big Moment for Telangana Job Aspirants

The declaration of Telangana Group 3 results marks a significant milestone for lakhs of aspirants who have been waiting for government job opportunities. The large turnout for the exam reflects the high competition and demand for Group 3 posts in the state.

