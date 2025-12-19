Telangana Group 3 Results 2025 Declared: TGPSC Releases Selection List for 1,370 Posts

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: The Telangana Group 3 results have been officially declared, bringing relief to thousands of aspirants across the state. The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday released the final selection list for 1,370 Group 3 posts, which is now available on its official website.

TGPSC Group 3 Selection List Released

According to TGPSC, the provisional selection list has been uploaded after completing:

Release of general rankings and merit lists

Web options registration

Certificate verification process

Candidates who successfully cleared all stages have now been selected for appointment.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Challenges KCR to Contest Lok Sabha Polls, Calls for Open Debate on River Water Disputes

Group 3 Exam Details

The Telangana Group 3 examination was conducted on November 17 and 18 last year to fill various non-gazetted posts in state government departments.

Key Exam Highlights

Total posts notified: 1,388

1,388 Candidates selected: 1,370

1,370 Candidates appeared: Around 2.5 to 2.67 lakh

Around Posts include: Junior Assistant Lower Division (LD) Stenographer Typist Junior Stenographer



At present, results have been declared for 1,370 posts, while the remaining vacancies will be addressed separately as per commission procedures.

What the Selection List Contains

The Group 3 selection list includes:

Hall ticket numbers of selected candidates

of selected candidates Post codes

Posting location details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details on the TGPSC website.

After the release of the selection list:

Appointment orders are expected to be issued department-wise

Selected candidates will be informed about joining dates and formalities

Any further instructions will be communicated through official TGPSC notifications

Big Moment for Telangana Job Aspirants

The declaration of Telangana Group 3 results marks a significant milestone for lakhs of aspirants who have been waiting for government job opportunities. The large turnout for the exam reflects the high competition and demand for Group 3 posts in the state.

Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.