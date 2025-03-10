Hyderabad Water Supply Disruptions to Last a Week: Affected Areas and Full Details

Hyderabad: Residents and commuters in several parts of Hyderabad are set to face water supply disruptions and traffic delays for up to a week due to ongoing infrastructure work for the BHEL flyover.

The ongoing project has caused shifting of vital pipelines, which has led to significant inconveniences in key areas.

Water Supply Issues Due to Pipeline Shifting

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, raised concerns over the extended duration of the disruptions, which were initially expected to last only 12 hours. Reddy explained that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is overseeing the road work, had initially assured that the pipeline shifting at BHEL Junction would be completed within 12 hours.

“The water board had to shift the PSC pipeline to another location to carry out road work at BHEL Junction. NHAI had taken responsibility for this work and assured us it would be completed in 12 hours,” Reddy stated. However, as of now, after 30 hours, the work remains incomplete, causing ongoing water supply issues for residents.

Areas Affected by Water Supply Interruptions

As a result of the delay, residents in several areas across Hyderabad are facing water shortages. The water supply disruption is expected to last for up to a week in the following areas:

Division 6 : Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet

: Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet Division 9 : KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta

: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta Division 17 : RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur

: RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur Division 22: Deepti Sri Nagar, Biranguda, Aminpur, Nizampet

HMWSSB Urges NHAI to Expedite Work

Ashok Reddy has urged the NHAI to expedite the pipeline shifting work to minimize the inconvenience to residents. With the repair work still incomplete, there is growing concern among locals regarding the prolonged disruption to their daily lives.

Traffic Disruptions Expected

In addition to the water supply issues, traffic congestion and disruptions are expected around the BHEL Junction due to the ongoing flyover construction. Commuters are advised to plan alternative routes to avoid delays and ensure smoother travel during peak hours.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation and further developments regarding the BHEL flyover project.