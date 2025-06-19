Hyderabad: Woman Found Dead in Durgam Cheruvu, Suicide Suspected

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman was found dead in Durgam Cheruvu lake on Thursday morning. The police suspect that she may have died by suicide after jumping into the lake late Wednesday night.

Woman Goes Missing After Leaving Office

The deceased has been identified as B Sushma, a resident of East Marredpally. According to the police, she had gone to work at her Hitec City office on Wednesday but failed to return home that night. Her concerned parents contacted her workplace and learned that she had left the office around 10:30 PM.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

After not receiving any information from relatives or friends, the family approached the Madhapur Police Station early Thursday morning. A missing persons case was registered, and police began an investigation.

Body Found in Durgam Cheruvu Lake

At around 7 AM on Thursday, a body was spotted floating in the Durgam Cheruvu. Police, with the help of professional swimmers, recovered the body. It was later confirmed to be that of Sushma.

Also Read: SpiceJet Flight Aborted in Hyderabad After Unusual Engine Noise Detected

“We suspect she ended her life by jumping into the lake. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said Madhapur Inspector D Krishna Mohan.

Police Investigate Cause Behind Tragic Death

The motive behind the suspected suicide is not yet known. Police are examining personal and professional aspects of the woman’s life to ascertain what might have led to the incident. The family and friends are being questioned, and her phone records may also be analyzed.