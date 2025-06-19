SpiceJet Flight Aborted in Hyderabad After Unusual Engine Noise Detected

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to fly from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to Renigunta was moved away from the runway on Wednesday morning after technical concerns were noticed during a routine check.

Engine Noise Detected Before Takeoff

According to initial reports, the aircraft approached the runway around 6:30 AM as per schedule. However, during a routine pre-flight inspection, the crew detected an unusual noise coming from the engine, suggesting a possible malfunction.

“The noise appeared abnormal and raised concerns with the flight crew, prompting immediate action to prevent any in-flight risk,” said an airport source.

Aircraft Removed for Technical Inspection

Following standard safety procedures, the aircraft was immediately pulled away from the runway and taken to the maintenance bay for a detailed technical inspection. No passengers had boarded the aircraft at the time of the issue, and no injuries or disruptions were reported.

Flight Rescheduling Underway

SpiceJet officials are working to reschedule the flight or arrange an alternate aircraft for the passengers booked on the Renigunta route. Passengers have been notified and advised to check with the airline for updates.

Airport Operations Remain Unaffected

Despite the incident, operations at Hyderabad International Airport remained unaffected. Other departures and arrivals continued on schedule, airport authorities confirmed.