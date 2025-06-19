Hyderabad: 10 Rescued from Moghalpura Building Fire, Short Circuit Suspected

Hyderabad: At least ten people were safely rescued after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Moghalpura on Wednesday night, triggering panic in the densely populated locality.

Fire Breaks Out in G+3 Building at Moghalpura

The incident occurred at a G+3 storied building in Moghalpura. According to officials, the fire started on the ground floor, which housed a commercial shop filled with cardboard and paper materials. The flammable materials rapidly caught fire, creating thick smoke that spread through the upper floors.

Firefighters Rush to the Spot and Begin Rescue

Fire tenders from Moghalpura and Gowliguda fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location after receiving an alert. Upon arrival, fire personnel noticed that residents were trapped on the upper floors due to the dense smoke.

“The residents could not come down due to the heavy smoke and moved to the terrace. We safely rescued them using the adjacent building’s terrace,” said A. Balaraju, Assistant District Fire Officer.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. However, preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have triggered the blaze in the shop located on the ground floor.

No Casualties Reported

Thanks to the swift response from the fire department, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The building sustained partial damage, and further assessment is underway.

Residents Urged to Follow Fire Safety Guidelines

Following the incident, fire officials have urged residents and business owners to ensure proper electrical safety measures and avoid the storage of combustible materials in residential buildings.