Indian Stock Market Trades Flat Amid US Fed Policy Uncertainty

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Thursday, influenced by the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and weak cues from Asian markets. Early trading saw selling pressure in key sectors including IT, PSU banks, FMCG, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Opening Snapshot

At around 9:34 am:

Sensex was trading at 81,446.32 , up by just 1.66 points or 0.00% .

was trading at , up by just or . Nifty rose by 9.90 points or 0.04% to 24,821.95 .

rose by or to . Nifty Bank climbed 43.15 points or 0.08% to 55,871.90 .

climbed or to . Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 40.35 points or 0.07% to 58,068.85 .

dropped or to . Nifty Smallcap 100 added 25.60 points or 0.14% to reach 18,404.05.

US Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Trims Long-Term Cut Outlook

As anticipated, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged. However, its revised outlook indicated only one quarter-point cut each in 2026 and 2027, sparking mixed sentiment. A growing minority within the Fed now predicts no rate cuts for the rest of 2025, altering earlier expectations of two cuts.

“The Fed slightly revised its outlook, projecting just one quarter-point cut in both 2026 and 2027,” said Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking.

Nifty Rangebound on Geopolitical Uncertainty

Experts believe that the 24,500–25,000 range for the Nifty will continue to hold unless there is a clear shift in geopolitical developments.

“If de-escalation occurs in the Israel-Iran conflict, Nifty could break the upper resistance. But any escalation, especially near the Strait of Hormuz affecting crude oil prices, may push Nifty below 24,500,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

Top Movers on Sensex

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCLTech, PowerGrid, Tata Steel

Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCLTech, PowerGrid, Tata Steel Top Gainers: Titan, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors

Institutional Activity

FIIs were net buyers on June 18, purchasing equities worth ₹890 crore .

were net buyers on June 18, purchasing equities worth . DIIs also remained net buyers, investing ₹1,091 crore.

Global Market Sentiment

Asian markets, including Bangkok, Japan, Seoul, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and China, were all trading in the red.

US markets ended mixed after the Fed decision and Jerome Powell’s commentary: