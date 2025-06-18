Stock Market Ends in Red Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

Mumbai: Indian equity markets closed lower on Tuesday, impacted by escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Despite gains in auto and private bank stocks, investor sentiment remained cautious, leading to a volatile trading session.

Sensex and Nifty Finish in Red

The BSE Sensex slipped to an intra-day low of 81,237 before closing at 81,444.66, down by 138.64 points (0.17%). Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 24,812.05, marking a decline of 41.35 points (0.17%).

Geopolitical Uncertainty Drives Market Volatility

Investors were on edge due to rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran, which has led to global market unease.

“Despite strong domestic macros, the market is expected to remain range-bound in the near term until global clarity returns,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors Eye US Fed Policy Amid Inflation Concerns

Market participants are awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, with expectations that the Fed might hold interest rates steady amid persistent inflation concerns and the possibility of tariffs adding to pricing pressure.

Top Gainers and Losers on Sensex

Top gainers on the Sensex included:

IndusInd Bank

Titan

Mahindra & Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Asian Paints

Bharti Airtel

These stocks gained up to 4.4%.

Top losers included:

TCS

Hindustan Unilever

Nestle India

Bajaj Finserv

NTPC

These stocks fell as much as 1.79%.

Sector-Wise Performance

The Nifty Media index was the worst performer, falling 1.27%, followed by declines in:

IT

Metals

Oil & Gas

Realty

Energy

PSU Banks

FMCG

On the positive side, sectors like auto, consumer durables, and banking helped limit broader losses.

Broader Market Trends

Nifty Midcap100 fell 0.46%

fell Nifty Smallcap100 declined 0.23%

India VIX Indicates Stable Sentiment

The India VIX, a key indicator of market volatility, fell 0.89% to 14.27, reflecting relatively stable investor sentiment despite global uncertainties.

Outlook

With geopolitical tensions and Fed policy uncertainty looming, markets are expected to remain range-bound in the short term. Investors are advised to focus on high-quality large-cap stocks and monitor global cues closely.