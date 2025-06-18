Recently Married Youth Died by Suicide in Tragic Incident
A tragic incident occurred in Chalpalli village of Endapalli Mandal, where a young man allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Wednesday.
Sudhakar Found Hanging at Home
The deceased has been identified as Patipaka Sudhakar, aged 28, a resident of Chalpalli village. According to sources, Sudhakar was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence early in the morning.
Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead En Route
Family members, who noticed the incident, immediately rushed him to Jagtial Government Hospital. However, he was declared dead on the way, as per statements from relatives.
Recently Married, Reason for Suicide Unknown
Sudhakar had reportedly gotten married recently. The exact cause behind his extreme step remains unknown at this time. Police are likely to investigate further to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.
Village in Mourning
The sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over Chalpalli village, with locals expressing shock over the unfortunate event.