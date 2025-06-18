Weather | IMD Warns of Continued Rains Across Telangana till June 22

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Telangana till June 22, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts. The department has also issued a Yellow Alert warning for potential weather disturbances.

Thunderstorms and Moderate Rain Expected

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected across various regions of the state over the next few days. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in northern and eastern parts of Telangana, especially during late afternoons and evenings.

District-Wise Rain Forecast

Wednesday:

Rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam districts.

Thursday:

Showers likely in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Khammam districts.

Friday & Saturday:

Light to moderate rainfall expected across various regions of the state.

Sunday (June 22):

Scattered showers forecasted in Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Safety Measures Recommended

Residents are advised to:

Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms.

Stay away from isolated trees and electric poles.

Drive cautiously as roads may be slippery.

The Telangana government and local authorities are on high alert, monitoring weather updates closely to ensure public safety and respond to any emergencies.