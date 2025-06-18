India vs England Headingley Test: Weather, streaming & key info you need to know

India, led by Shubman Gill, is all set to kick off its five-match Test series against England at the Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, aiming to register its first series win on English soil since 2007.

Headingley Weather Forecast for All Five Days

According to Accuweather, here’s what to expect for the match weather-wise:

Day 1 (Friday) : Hottest day of the match with temperatures peaking at 30°C.

: Hottest day of the match with temperatures peaking at 30°C. Day 2 (Saturday) : Similar temperatures but stronger winds blowing at 17 km/h from the South.

: Similar temperatures but stronger winds blowing at 17 km/h from the South. Day 3 (Sunday) : Overcast skies with 91% cloud cover and wind gusts up to 54 km/h.

: Overcast skies with 91% cloud cover and wind gusts up to 54 km/h. Day 4 & Day 5: Cooler temperatures between 21–23°C, with a 25% chance of rain on both days.

Pitch Report and Ground Insights

Headingley is known for assisting seamers early in the match. Richard Robinson, the Head Groundsman, revealed that the pitch will offer seam and bounce on Day 1, and is expected to flatten out later in the game, favoring batsmen.

Notably, in the McCullum era, teams opting to bowl first have enjoyed greater success, winning 9 out of 15 games.

India’s Historical Record at Headingley

India first played at Headingley in 1952, losing by seven wickets. Since then:

Played: 7 Tests

Wins: 2 (1986 under Kapil Dev, 2002 under Sourav Ganguly)

Draws: 1

Losses: 4

India’s most recent game at the venue came in 2021, resulting in an innings defeat under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Venue : Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

: Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds Date : Friday, June 20, 2025

: Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch the 1st Test Match Live?