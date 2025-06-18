Tamil Actor Arya’s Residence Raided by Income Tax Officials

Chennai: Prominent Tamil actor Arya has come under the radar of the Income Tax (IT) Department, which is currently conducting surprise raids at his residence and several business premises linked to him. The raids began on Wednesday morning and are ongoing across various key locations in Chennai.

Raids at ‘Sea Shell’ Restaurant Chains in Chennai

According to sources, the IT sleuths are also raiding multiple branches of the popular ‘Sea Shell’ restaurant chain, which is reportedly associated with Arya. The establishments being searched are located in well-known localities like Anna Nagar, Velachery, Kottivakkam, and Kilpauk. The raids are believed to be in connection with alleged tax evasion and undisclosed assets.

Allegations of Unaccounted Wealth and Tax Evasion

Reports claim that Arya has allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It is alleged that he did not pay taxes properly on certain earnings, leading to this investigation. Officials suspect large-scale financial discrepancies and are examining records and transactions in detail.

Kerala Businessman Connection Under Investigation

Previously, Arya was said to have sold the ‘Sea Shell’ restaurant chain to Kerala-based businessman Kunhi Moosa. Interestingly, Moosa is also under the scanner of the IT department for suspected financial irregularities. The ongoing raids in Chennai are believed to be a continuation of the investigation against Moosa, possibly linking past transactions with Arya.

Actor Denies Ownership of Sea Shell Chain

Some reports suggest that Arya has denied having any current ownership in the Sea Shell restaurants. However, there has been no official clarification from the IT Department so far regarding the scope of the raids or Arya’s involvement in financial mismanagement.

Awaiting Official Statement

As the raids continue, the public and media await an official statement from the IT Department to confirm the details and findings of the investigation. Actor Arya has also not yet released a public response regarding the ongoing situation.

