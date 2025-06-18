A Busier Social Life May Signal Alzheimer’s Risk, Says Study

New Delhi: While social isolation has traditionally been viewed as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, a new study reveals an unexpected twist — being more sociable may actually be an early indicator of the neurodegenerative condition.

Study Analysed Half a Million Britons

The research, led by scientists from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and Boston University, analysed social behaviour and genetic data of 500,000 people in the UK Biobank database. The average age of participants was 56.

Early Alzheimer’s May Increase Social Engagement

Interestingly, the findings suggest that individuals genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s may actually exhibit increased sociability during the early stages of the disease.

“Their social lives may even expand,” said co-senior author Dr. Ashwin Kotwal from UCSF. “We don’t know for sure if they are engaging more with others, or if those around them are noticing subtle changes and giving them more support,” he added.

Genetic Risk Linked with Active Social Lives

People at a higher genetic risk for Alzheimer’s were found to report:

Lower levels of social isolation

Participation in a wider range of social activities

Happier family relationships

However, the study noted no major differences between high- and low-risk individuals in terms of loneliness, emotional support, or friendship quality.

The Role of Cognitive Reserve

Experts suggest that social connectedness can help build cognitive reserve — the brain’s ability to function normally despite the onset of aging or dementia. This reserve may delay or reduce the visible impact of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Other Modifiable Risk Factors

The study also identified several lifestyle-related risks associated with Alzheimer’s:

Physical inactivity

Uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure

Poor sleep quality

Depression

Smoking

Certain medications

Research indicates that about 30% of Alzheimer’s cases may be preventable by addressing these modifiable factors.

Mood Disorders May Also Be Early Warning Signs

In a related study from Japan’s National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), researchers found that late-life mood disorders (LLMDs) — such as depression, bipolar disorder, and mania after age 40 — may act as early warning signs of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Tau Protein Linked to Mood Disorders

Published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, the study involved 99 participants, revealing that abnormal tau protein deposits — a key biomarker for Alzheimer’s — were more prevalent in individuals with LLMDs.