Mohammed Siraj Enters Restaurant Business, Launches ‘Joharfa’ in Hyderabad: Video

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler and Hyderabad’s own Mohammed Siraj has added a new feather to his cap by stepping into the business world. The cricket star has launched his premium restaurant ‘Joharfa’ in Hyderabad, surprising fans with the announcement on his social media handles.

Joharfa: A Culinary Blend of Cultures

Located in the upscale Banjara Hills (Road No. 3) area, Joharfa offers a range of Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines, promising a rich and diverse dining experience. Siraj shared images of the restaurant and its theme through an Instagram post, inviting fans to visit and experience his new venture.

Just like fellow cricketer Virat Kohli, who also owns multiple food ventures, Siraj seems to be exploring the hospitality sector with strong intent and branding. Joharfa reflects a fusion of tradition and modern culinary tastes, aiming to appeal to both foodies and cricket fans alike.

From Cricket Ground to Business Boardroom

Siraj’s move highlights a growing trend among Indian cricketers who are balancing their sporting commitments with entrepreneurial ventures. With substantial earnings from cricket and brand endorsements, many players are investing in startups, fitness centers, and hospitality chains.

Siraj joins this list of cricketers diversifying their careers off the field while continuing to perform on it.

Focus Shifts to England Series

While his business journey begins, Siraj remains focused on his national duties. With lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah expected to be available for only three out of five Tests in the upcoming India-England series, the pressure is on Siraj to lead the bowling attack.

Having proven his mettle in overseas conditions and with consistent performances, Siraj’s role will be crucial in ensuring India maintains its dominance in the red-ball format.

Fans React to “Miyan Magic” Move

Fans across social media platforms congratulated Siraj for his new business venture and expressed excitement to visit Joharfa. Many hailed his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated international cricketer and now a young entrepreneur.

With cricketing expectations high and his new restaurant creating buzz in Hyderabad, “Miyan Magic” is set to shine both on the field and in the business world.