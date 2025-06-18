Historic Mosque at Risk: Mallapally’s Masjid-e-Ibrahim Faces Takeover Threat — Community and Majid Hussain Lead Fierce Protest

Hyderabad: A major controversy has erupted near a function hall in the Mallapally area over the historic Masjid-e-Ibrahim, as concerns mount about attempts to transfer its possession to another party. In response, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, along with party workers and local residents, has launched a vigorous campaign to protect the mosque.

Court Orders Spark Public Protest

The situation escalated when police personnel, accompanied by court officials, arrived at the site with the intention of enforcing a court order. The local community, alarmed by the move, staged a strong peaceful protest, insisting that the mosque’s sanctity must be preserved at all costs.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Phase II Gets Go-Ahead: Faster Travel from Airport to Future City

“This Is Not Just a Structure, It’s a Symbol of Faith”: Majid Hussain

Speaking to the media at the protest site, MLA Majid Hussain made a passionate appeal.

“This is not merely a structure of bricks and stones; it symbolizes the faith, emotions, and religious sentiments of thousands of people. We will not tolerate any illegal or un-Islamic actions against the mosque,” he declared.

He further assured the public that he stands firmly with them and is fully prepared to pursue the matter legally in court to ensure justice is served.

Massive Turnout by Locals and Religious Leaders

The protest drew a significant crowd, including party workers, local youth, respected elders, and religious scholars. Participants pledged to continue their peaceful demonstrations until the rightful status of Masjid-e-Ibrahim is restored.

Heavy Police Deployment Amid Tense Atmosphere

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, authorities have deployed a large police force in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Ongoing Legal Battle and Community Vigilance

With the legal process now unfolding, the community remains on high alert. Residents and leaders alike have emphasized that the mosque is a sacred trust, and any attempt to compromise its integrity will be met with united resistance.