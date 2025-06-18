Hyderabad Metro Phase II Gets Go-Ahead: Faster Travel from Airport to Future City

Hyderabad: In a major infrastructure boost, the Telangana government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has given administrative sanction for the much-anticipated Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II (B). The expanded metro network will span 86.1 kilometers, covering three crucial corridors across the city.

The project is estimated to cost ₹19,579 crore and will be executed as a 50:50 joint venture between the Telangana state government and the Central government, officials confirmed.

Three Key Corridors in Metro Phase II (B)

The approved Phase II (B) will cover the following three metro corridors:

RGI Airport to Future City (Skills University): 39.6 km

39.6 km Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal: 24.5 km

24.5 km JBS to Shamirpet: 22 km

These stretches are strategically planned to improve connectivity between the city’s major transportation hubs and growing urban zones.

Funding Structure Involves State, Centre, and International Lenders

According to the official government order, the funding pattern for the ₹19,579 crore project will follow the Centre’s joint venture model:

Telangana Government’s share: ₹5,874 crore

₹5,874 crore Central Government’s share: ₹3,524 crore

₹3,524 crore Debt funding (from JICA, NDB): ₹9,398 crore

₹9,398 crore Public-Private Partnership (PPP) component: ₹783 crore

The plan was recently approved by the state Cabinet and is being seen as a significant step toward improving urban mobility and reducing congestion in Hyderabad’s fast-growing suburbs.

Metro Expansion to Improve Connectivity, Boost Development

The Phase II (B) expansion is expected to enhance last-mile connectivity, decongest road traffic, and facilitate access to key economic zones such as the RGI Airport, Medchal industrial corridor, and educational institutions in Shamirpet.