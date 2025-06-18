Wife’s Alleged Affair Leads to Attempted Murder in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: A shocking case of betrayal and violence unfolded in Feelkhana, Asifnagar on Monday night as a woman and her alleged lover reportedly plotted to murder her husband, who had recently returned from Dubai. The incident has led to a case being filed under attempted murder by the Asifnagar police.

Victim Returned from Dubai After Learning of Wife’s Alleged Affair

The victim, Sheik Osama, had been working in Dubai and returned to Hyderabad after learning about his wife’s alleged relationship with another man, identified as Junaid Ghazi. Osama’s family resides within the Asifnagar police limits.

Also Read: “Tell Me One Way It’s Helping People”: Telangana HC Criticizes Government’s Use of Land

According to reports, Osama came back to confront the situation. On Monday night, while he was reportedly alone, Junaid and his associates attacked him with knives, causing serious injuries.

Victim Hospitalized; Police Detain Suspects for Questioning

Osama was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Though he suffered multiple stab wounds, his condition is reported to be stable. Acting on his complaint, the Asifnagar police registered a case of attempted murder and have detained Junaid and others involved for interrogation.

Police Launch Full Investigation into the Case

Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings. The case has stirred local concern, with residents shocked at the level of violence involved in what appears to be a domestic betrayal turned criminal.