“Tell Me One Way It’s Helping People”: Telangana HC Criticizes Government’s Use of Land

Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court made strong oral observations on Tuesday, questioning the State government’s priorities in using public land. While hearing a Writ Petition filed by K. Ramesh and others, the Judge remarked that the State appears to be more interested in selling government lands than using them for welfare.

“Show me a single incident where the State government has taken steps for welfare activities on government land,” Justice Reddy said, adding that the State has a constitutional responsibility to allot land to downtrodden sections as per the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Petitioners Challenge Allotment of 48 Acres to Goshala

The petitioners approached the High Court to challenge the State’s decision to allot about 48 acres of agricultural land—allegedly owned by them—to a goshala in Yenkapally Village, Moinabad Mandal, Rangareddy District.

Senior Advocate V. Raghunath, representing the petitioners, contended that the land was being forcibly taken from Dalit and backward communities. He alleged the State was using police force and bulldozers to dispossess the rightful occupants.

Government Claims Land is Public Property Since 1954

Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy, appearing for the State, denied the allegations. He said that as per government records dating back to 1954, the land in question is classified as government land, with only a few stray entries suggesting otherwise. Even those entries, he claimed, indicate unauthorized possession.

High Court Directs State to Respond and Consider Petitioners’ Representation

Justice Reddy directed that the petitioners’ representation be duly considered and instructed that no coercive action be taken until the writ petition is resolved. The State’s actions will be subject to the final outcome of the petition.

Court Remembers Historical Land Movements and People-Centric Judgements

In a notable comment, Justice Reddy recalled the 1948 Communist movement and the Supreme Court’s Olga Tellis judgement in favor of street vendors. He lamented the absence of people-centric governance in recent times.