ATM Alarm Foils Theft Attempt in Hyderabad, Case Registered

Hyderabad: A failed attempt to rob an ATM centre in IS Sadan area of Hyderabad was reported on Tuesday night. An unidentified man entered the ATM kiosk and attempted to break open the machine using stones and bricks, according to local sources.

The incident occurred on IS Sadan Road, a busy locality in the city. However, the robbery attempt was thwarted when the ATM’s security alarm was triggered, causing the suspect to panic and flee the scene.

IS Sadan Police Respond Swiftly, Shut Down ATM for Inspection

Upon receiving the alert, the IS Sadan police reached the site and conducted a thorough inspection of the ATM centre. As a precautionary measure, the ATM was temporarily shut down to ensure safety and assess potential damage.

Also Read: Bomb Threat at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad Triggers High Alert

A case has been registered and the police have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery.

Police officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the ATM kiosk and surrounding areas is being analyzed to identify the suspect. The footage is expected to provide vital clues about the attacker, who managed to escape before authorities arrived.

The local police have urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity in the area.

No Cash Reported Missing; ATM Remains Under Police Surveillance

Authorities have confirmed that no cash was stolen in the incident. However, minor damage to the ATM machine was reported. The ATM remains under surveillance, and banking officials are expected to assess and repair the damages soon.