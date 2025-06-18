Bomb Threat at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad Triggers High Alert

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email sent to Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning triggered a high-level security alert. Authorities evacuated airport staff and immediately launched a full-scale search operation to verify the threat and secure the premises.

Bomb Squad, SPF, and CISF Lead Evacuation and Search Efforts

Following the bomb threat, teams from the Telangana Special Protection Force (SPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other law enforcement agencies were deployed. The Bomb Disposal Squad conducted thorough searches of the airport complex.

All airport personnel were safely evacuated, and operations were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure.

Cyber Crime Unit Investigating Source of Threat Email

According to preliminary information, an unidentified email was received warning of an explosive device at the airport. In response, cybercrime officials have been roped in to trace the IP address and origin of the email. Authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and have not ruled out any possibility.

Emergency Rescue Personnel Deployed by AAI

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) also called in emergency response teams to remain on standby during the investigation. No suspicious object has been found so far, but officials confirmed that security protocols will continue until the area is fully cleared.

Airport Under Tight Vigilance Amid Rising Security Concerns

This incident comes amid rising security alerts across the country, with agencies maintaining high surveillance in sensitive zones. Officials have urged the public not to panic and assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety.