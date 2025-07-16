Hyderabad Zoo Marks World Snake Day with Live Demonstrations and Awareness Programs

Hyderabad: World Snake Day: On the occasion of World Snake Day, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, organized an informative and interactive awareness program on July 16, 2025, at the Reptile House Amphitheatre. The event drew enthusiastic participation from over 700 school students and 600 general visitors, emphasizing the importance of snakes in ecosystems and dispelling common myths.

World Snake Day: Live Snake Demo Highlights Safety and Conservation

The highlight of the event was a live snake demonstration led by Education Officer M. Deepak Tarun, who explained the habitat, behavior, and identification of different snake species. He also educated attendees on safety measures in case of snake encounters, aiming to foster respect and reduce fear towards reptiles.

Also Read: AIMIM Hosts Third Mega Job Fair in Nampally with 25,000 Job Openings

Home to 20 Snake Species and Other Rare Reptiles

Nehru Zoological Park is currently home to 20 species of snakes, including:

King Cobra

Spectacled Cobra

Bamboo Pit Viper

Russell’s Viper

Krait

Indian Rock Python

Rat Snake

Sand Boa

Additionally, the zoo houses rare reptiles such as the Green Iguana, Chameleon, Flap Shell Turtle, Star Tortoise, Bengal Monitor Lizard, and Water Monitor Lizard—making it one of the most diverse reptile collections in the region.

Director Praises Zoo Staff and Educational Initiatives

Zoo Director Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath lauded the efforts of the zoo staff in organizing the event and maintaining the glass-enclosed reptile house, which allows for safe and close viewing of these fascinating creatures.

“Such educational initiatives are essential for promoting wildlife conservation and correcting misinformation about snakes,” he said.

A Step Toward Coexistence and Conservation

World Snake Day, observed globally to raise awareness about snake species and their importance in biodiversity, served as a platform for students and visitors to understand the role of snakes in nature. The event reinforced the message of coexistence and conservation—a core mission of Nehru Zoological Park.

With an impressive turnout and positive reception, Hyderabad Zoo’s World Snake Day celebrations successfully combined education, awareness, and appreciation for the often-misunderstood reptilian world.