AIMIM Hosts Third Mega Job Fair in Nampally with 25,000 Job Openings

Hyderabad: Mega Job Fair in Nampally: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) organized its third mega job fair at Kings Palace, Gudimalkapur, in the Nampally constituency on Wednesday, witnessing an overwhelming response from job-seeking youth. More than 17,000 candidates registered online, and hundreds more joined through spot registrations.

Mega Job Fair in Nampally: 150 Companies Offer 25,000 Vacancies Across Sectors

Speaking at the event, Nampally MLA Md Majid Hussain said,

“This is our third job fair, and we are seeing increasing participation each time. After placing 500 candidates in the first edition and 1,100 in the second, we are now offering around 25,000 vacancies through 150 reputed companies.”

He emphasized AIMIM’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment by connecting candidates directly with recruiters across various sectors, including IT, retail, healthcare, banking, logistics, and customer service.

To ensure sustained support, the MLA announced that candidates who were not selected in this round will receive upskilling assistance through platforms like:

TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge)

Light House, a supporting NGO

These candidates will be eligible to attend the next job fair with enhanced skills and better prospects.

Coordinated Efforts by AIMIM Leaders and Professionals

The job fair was meticulously coordinated by a dedicated team, including:

Md Arif Rizwan , Corporator – Red Hills

, Corporator – Red Hills Md Hannan , Ex-Vice President – HDFC

, Ex-Vice President – HDFC Md Zabbar , IT Professional

, IT Professional Md Mukram, AIMIM Member

Their combined efforts ensured a smooth and well-organized event for thousands of participants.

Community-Driven Employment Initiative

The AIMIM-led initiative is being recognized as a grassroots employment movement in the city, especially in minority-dominated areas, helping bridge the gap between job seekers and industry opportunities.

With the increasing success of each job fair, the Nampally constituency is fast emerging as a model for community-driven employment programs in Telangana.

The AIMIM’s initiative not only provides immediate job opportunities but also builds a pathway for long-term career growth through training and mentorship.