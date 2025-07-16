Nampally Human Skeleton Mystery Solved: Nokia Phone with 84 Missed Calls Unravels Identity

Nampally Human Skeleton Mystery Solved: In a chilling discovery that has shocked Hyderabad residents, a human skeleton was found inside an abandoned house in Nampally, confirming the mysterious death of a man who had been missing for nearly 10 years. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Ameer Khan, a 55-year-old local resident who had been living alone and isolated from his family.

Nampally Human Skeleton Mystery Solved: Discovery Made While Searching for a Cricket Ball

The gruesome find was made when a group of youngsters, playing cricket nearby, entered the long-abandoned house while searching for a lost cricket ball. What they stumbled upon was far from ordinary—a skeleton lying face down on the kitchen floor, with scattered utensils and debris indicating the house had not been entered in years.

The youth recorded the shocking scene on video and shared it on Facebook, prompting police intervention.

Who Was Ameer Khan?

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ameer Khan, the third son of Muneer Khan, who passed away in 2013. Ameer was said to have been unmarried, unemployed, and reclusive, rarely interacting with his nine siblings or neighbors.

“Ameer stayed locked inside his house since May 2015 and vanished from public view,” said his brother Shadab Khan.

In a shocking revelation, the family never reported him missing, contributing to the decade-long mystery surrounding his disappearance.

Crucial Clue: A Nokia Phone with 84 Missed Calls

Despite the severely decomposed state of the remains, a Nokia phone found beside the skeleton became a key piece of evidence. Upon inspection, police discovered that the phone had 84 missed calls—mostly from family and friends—all dated back to May 2015, the time Ameer was last seen.

The discovery helped narrow down the timeline and confirm his identity.

House Locked for Years, No Complaints Filed

The residence had reportedly been locked for the last 10 years. Neither the neighbors nor the family seemed to raise any suspicion about Ameer’s prolonged absence. Locals confirmed that the house was always shut, and no one had entered or exited for years.

Police Investigation Underway

The Habeebnagar Police have launched a forensic investigation to determine the exact cause and time of death. Although initial observations suggest no foul play, authorities are waiting for the final forensic report for confirmation.

A Tragic Reminder

This case serves as a grim reminder of urban loneliness and societal neglect, especially for those who live alone and disconnected from their families. The discovery has sparked conversations around mental health, isolation, and the importance of community vigilance.

As authorities continue their investigation, the case of Ameer Khan will likely remain one of Hyderabad’s most haunting unsolved mysteries — now with a tragic resolution.