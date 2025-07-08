Hyderabad’s Bathukamma Kunta Transforms: HYDRAA’s Lake Revival in Full Gear

Hyderabad – The Bathukamma Kunta Cheruvu, located in the heart of Hyderabad, is witnessing rapid progress in its lake rejuvenation project spearheaded by HYDRAA (Hyderabad Rejuvenation and Action Agency). The initiative, which began earlier this year, is aimed at restoring the ecological health and water quality of the historic lake.

Visible Transformation Since February

Images captured in February 2025 showed the lake in a degraded state, highlighting the urgent need for restoration. However, recent aerial photographs taken on July 7, 2025, reflect a dramatic transformation. The desilting process, bund strengthening, and creation of inlets and outlets are well underway.

Reviving the Ecosystem

According to officials involved in the project, the rejuvenation efforts are not just cosmetic. The goal is to restore the lake’s natural ecosystem, ensure better groundwater recharge, and prevent further pollution. Native plant species are being reintroduced around the lake, and efforts are being made to create walkways and green zones for public use.

Timeline and Future Plans

The project is on track to be completed by September 2025. Once finished, Bathukamma Kunta is expected to serve not only as a cleaner water body but also as a recreational and ecological hotspot for local residents.

A Model for Urban Lake Restoration

The Bathukamma Kunta restoration is part of HYDRAA’s broader mission to revive urban water bodies across Hyderabad. By combining modern engineering with ecological principles, the agency aims to turn neglected lakes into sustainable, community-friendly spaces.

Public Response and Support

Local residents and environmental groups have expressed appreciation for the ongoing work. Many believe that restoring such lakes is crucial in tackling urban flooding, heat islands, and water scarcity.

Conclusion

As work continues at a brisk pace, Bathukamma Kunta stands as a beacon of hope in Hyderabad’s urban conservation efforts. If the project continues on schedule, it could soon be a model for lake rejuvenation efforts across India.