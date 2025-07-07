Hyderabad: HYDRAA Cleans What GHMC Ignored, Bahadurpura Locals Applaud the Effort

Hyderabad: In a commendable effort, the HYDRAA sanitation team removed large piles of garbage from open drains near Akbar Hussain Hospital and the Fish Market near Bahadurpura X Road. The waste, which had accumulated over time, posed a health hazard to residents in the area.

GHMC Absent, HYDRAA Steps In

According to local residents, no GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) personnel were seen participating in the cleanup. Instead, only HYDRAA workers worked tirelessly, manually collecting and transporting the garbage using HYDRAA vehicles. Their dedication was widely appreciated by the public.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Golkonda Police Apprehend Notorious Criminal Involved in Multiple Robberies

Locals Express Disappointment with GHMC

Residents of the area expressed strong support for HYDRAA and voiced frustration with GHMC’s negligence. Many complained that the civic body has failed to respond to sanitation issues, forcing alternative teams like HYDRAA to step in and manage the situation.