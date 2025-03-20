Hyderabad’s Cafe Niloufer Expands: New Gachibowli Outlet Leased for ₹40 Lakh/Month!

Hyderabad: The grand opening of Cafe Niloufer’s new outlet in Gachibowli on Wednesday created a traffic jam as chai lovers thronged the area near T-Works to experience the café’s latest venture. The overwhelming response led to congestion on the roads, showcasing Hyderabad’s deep-rooted love for tea.

Biggest Lounge in Hyderabad?

The newly launched Cafe Niloufer at Raidurg has made headlines not only for its popularity but also for the massive investment in its premises. Reports suggest that the café has leased a 40,000 sq. ft space at a staggering monthly rent of ₹40 lakh for 10 years, with 10% rental escalation every two years. This could potentially make it one of the biggest lounges in Hyderabad.

From Humble Beginnings to a Citywide Sensation

Starting as a small tea shop in Lakdikapul, Cafe Niloufer has grown into a household name, known for its iconic chai and bun. Over the years, it has expanded to multiple locations, including Red Hills, Banjara Hills, and Himayatnagar. The brand has also ventured into retail by launching its own tea powder, further cementing its status in the city’s café culture.

The grand opening in Gachibowli has reaffirmed Hyderabad’s undying love for tea, turning the launch event into a spectacle.