Hyderabad’s Future City: A Vision for Unmatched Urban Progress

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has shifted its focus to the development of suburban areas around the state capital, Hyderabad.

The government is laying the groundwork for a prestigious Future City by providing essential infrastructure near the ORR (Outer Ring Road) area, including satellite townships, radial roads, drinking water systems, and floodwater diversion systems. Additionally, the government has allocated funds in the latest budget for the development of traffic control and drainage systems.

Massive Budget Allocation for Hyderabad’s Future City

In a significant move, the state government has allocated Rs. 4,701.92 crore for the development of the Future City Development Authority. This forms a part of the broader Rs. 9,800 crore budget for the city. The funding includes provisions for loans, as well as specific allocations for various ongoing projects.

As part of this initiative, Rs. 2,654 crore has been earmarked for the HCTP (Hyderabad City Transformation Program), with additional funding for infrastructure upgrades such as flyovers, underpasses, and road widening.

Key Infrastructure Projects in the City

The government has laid out several key projects aimed at improving Hyderabad’s infrastructure. Under the HCTP program, work will commence on 31 flyovers, 17 underpasses, and 10 road widening projects. The state government has already started the groundwork for projects worth Rs. 7,032 crore, though half of these have yet to be funded.

Water Supply Projects and Loan Proposals

The state government has also proposed securing loans for major water supply projects. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been designated to receive the necessary funds for projects such as:

Rs. 300 crore for the Free Nallah Scheme

for the Free Nallah Scheme Rs. 2,085 crore for the Godavari Water Project

for the Godavari Water Project Rs. 1,000 crore for the Sunkishala Project

Metro Expansion and Other Development Plans

The Telangana government has also made substantial allocations for the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Rs. 500 crore has been allocated for the extension of two corridors, and a total of Rs. 1,150 crore has been designated for metro-related infrastructure. The metro expansion project is estimated to cost Rs. 24,000 crore, with the state contributing Rs. 7,000 crore.

The government has further committed Rs. 1,500 crore for the development of the Musī River and Rs. 500 crore for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Additionally, Rs. 100 crore has been allocated to Hydra, and Rs. 50 crore to MNTES.

Budget Overview for Key Infrastructure Projects