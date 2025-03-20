Indiramma Houses: Making the Dream of a Come True for All!

Hyderabad: In the latest state budget, the government has placed a significant focus on the Indiramma Houses scheme, prioritizing it to fulfill the dreams of poor people owning their own homes. The government is committed to constructing more Indiramma Houses as part of one of the six guarantees promised by the Congress during the election campaign.

Huge Budget Allocation for Indiramma Housing Scheme

The state government has allocated a substantial Rs. 12,571 crore for the Indiramma Houses scheme for the fiscal year 2025-26. This marks a sharp increase compared to the Rs. 8,424.06 crore allocated in the previous year’s budget, with an additional Rs. 4,147 crore for the scheme this year.

Also Read: Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Distribution of Ration Cards in India

Completion of Pending Two-Bedroom Houses

In addition to constructing new homes, the government has decided to complete the pending two-bedroom houses that were stalled under the previous government. These houses were stuck in various stages of construction.

A total of 2.36 lakh two-bedroom houses were approved, of which 1.58 lakh houses have been completed, while 34,545 houses remain incomplete. The current government has allocated Rs. 305.03 crore to complete these unfinished homes.

Focus on Affordable Housing for All Sections

The state government has decided to construct affordable homes for not only the poor but also the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Middle-Income Groups (MIG). An Affordable Housing Policy is being introduced to establish Satellite Townships under the ORR RRR project.

The government has also called for tenders for these townships, and this policy’s introduction has raised expectations that construction for lower and middle-income groups will begin in the current fiscal year.

Indiramma Houses Budget Overview

Rs. 12,571 crore allocated for the Indiramma Houses scheme for the fiscal year 2025-26.

allocated for the Indiramma Houses scheme for the fiscal year 2025-26. Rs. 8,424.06 crore allocated in the 2024-25 budget, with a Rs. 4,147 crore increase this year.

allocated in the 2024-25 budget, with a increase this year. The government plans to build up to 4.50 lakh houses annually, with 3,500 houses per constituency .

annually, with . Each house will receive Rs. 5 lakh for construction.

for construction. An estimated Rs. 22,500 crore is needed every year for the construction of Indiramma Houses.

Central Government Contribution

The central government is providing financial assistance of Rs. 1.50 lakh for each house in urban areas and Rs. 72,000 for rural areas. This contribution could bring an additional Rs. 1,000 crore to the state from the central government.

Indiramma House Applications and Selection Process

So far, 80.54 lakh applications have been received for Indiramma Houses. These applications have been categorized into three groups: L1, L2, and L3. The distribution of applications is as follows:

L3 : 38.65 lakh applications

: 38.65 lakh applications L1 : 21.93 lakh applications

: 21.93 lakh applications L2: 19.96 lakh applications

In the first phase, 72,045 applicants have been selected to receive homes.